Here Are the Best Amazon Prime Day Sales on Power Tools
Stock your garage with power tools from Makita, DeWalt, Dremel, Black and Decker, and Bosch.
Filling your garage with the proper power tools is a lifelong endeavor. If you opt for the best brands it can also be expensive, but it doesn’t need to be. Some of the biggest names have staggering discounts for Amazon’s Prime Day. Don’t hesitate to pull the trigger on these sales, as good power tool offers don’t stay in stock for long.
- Makita 12-Volt Max CXT Lithium-Ion Cordless Impact Driver Kit for $92.00 (56 percent off)
- Makita 12-Volt Max CXT Lithium-Ion Battery for $42.12 (56 percent off)
- Makita 12-Volt Max CXT Lithium-Ion Cordless Driver-Drill Kit for $84.00 (58 percent off)
- Makita 12-Volt Max CXT Lithium-Ion Cordless Multi-Cutter Kit for $103.00 (56 percent off)
- Dremel Stylo+ Versatile Craft Rotary Tool for $39.00 (22 percent off)
- Ryobi 18-Volt ONE+ Lithium-Ion 6-Tool Combo Kit for $251 (30 percent off)
- DeWalt 20-Volt Max Cordless Drill Combo 10-Tool Kit for $599 (40 percent off)
- DeWalt Angle Grinder for $75 (42 percent off)
- DeWalt 20-Volt Max Jig Saw $114 (36 percent off)
- DeWalt 20v Lithium Drill Driver/Impact Combo Kit with Hand Held Area Light for $149.00 (32 percent off)
- DeWalt 20V Max XR Oscillating Multi-Tool Kit for $119 (48 percent off)
- Black and Decker 20-Volt Max Powerconnect Cordless Four-Tool Kit for $126.99 (36 percent off)
- Black and Decker 20-Volt Max Cordless Drill Four-Tool Kit for $109.99 (45 percent off)
