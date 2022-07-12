LifeStraws Are Essential on Prime Day
A perfect addition to your hiking gear or kitchen tools.
LifeStraw products are some of the best in the industry and don't go on sale often. So, when you see offers like these for Prime Day, don’t hesitate to pick them up.
- LifeStraw Personal Water Filter for Hiking for $12.71 (36 percent off)
- LifeStraw Go Water Filter Bottle with 2-Stage Integrated Filter Straw for Hiking for $19.95 (60 percent off)
- LifeStraw Mission High-Volume Gravity-Fed Water Purifier for $91.78 (29 percent off)
- LifeStraw 18-Cup Home Plastic Water Filter Pitchers and Dispenser for $40.79 (32 percent off)
- LifeStraw Seven-Cup Home Glass Water Filter Pitchers and Dispenser for $40.76 (32 percent off)
