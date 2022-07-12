Amazon’s Denali Basics Tools Are Can’t-Miss Prime Day Sales
Everyone loves tools that are far better than you’d expect for the price.
Amazon’s recently released Denali brand is absolutely worth a shot. I used tools from the line to install a dual-quad carburetor setup on my 1969 Dodge Charger project car and would recommend it to anyone needing some decent, inexpensive hand tools. The brand aims to be a cut above Amazon Basics and certainly hits that target. What better time to see what they’re up to than on Prime Day? After all, the prices make it more than easy to justify springing for a new set of tools to play with.
- Denali 170-Piece All-Purpose Tool Kit and Socket Set for $112.21 (15 percent off)
- Denali 8-Inch Long-Nose Pliers with Comfort Grip for $11.10 (12 percent off)
- Denali 8-Inch Mini Bolt Pliers with Comfort Grip for $18.89 (14 percent off)
- Denali 8-Inch Mini Bolt Pliers for $18.89 (14 percent off)
- Denali 17-Piece Slotted/Phillips Screwdriver Set $34.27 (9 percent off)
- Denali 20-Piece Phillips/Star/Slotted Screwdriver Set for $29.16 (9 percent off)
- Denali 6-In-1 Multi-Bit Screwdriver/Nut Driver for $6.56 (9 percent off)
- Denali Seven-Piece Hollow Shaft Nut Driver Set with Cushion Grip Handles for $18.22 (9 percent off)
- Denali 9-inch Long-Nose Jaw and 10-inch Curved Jaw Locking Pliers for $14.60 (12 percent off)
- Denali 10-Inch Claw Locking Clamp for $8.67 (19 percent off)
- Denali 16-Piece 3/8-Inch Drive Impact Hex Driver Set for $28.26 (5 percent off)
- Denali 10-Inch, High Leverage Diagonal Cutting Plier for $15.30 (12 percent off)
- Denali 6-1/2-Inch, Cable Shear Pliers for $11.46 (20 percent off)
