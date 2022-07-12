Amazon’s Denali Basics Tools Are Can’t-Miss Prime Day Sales

Amazon’s recently released Denali brand is absolutely worth a shot. I used tools from the line to install a dual-quad carburetor setup on my 1969 Dodge Charger project car and would recommend it to anyone needing some decent, inexpensive hand tools. The brand aims to be a cut above Amazon Basics and certainly hits that target. What better time to see what they’re up to than on Prime Day? After all, the prices make it more than easy to justify springing for a new set of tools to play with.