Best Ice Scrapers: Scrape and Brush Away Snow with these Top Contenders

It doesn't take a blizzard to ice up a windshield. In fact, just a little bit of moisture and the right temperatures are all that’s needed to turn a piece of glass into a foggy, icy mess. That is why it’s important to have a good ice scraper in your automotive emergency kit. Whether you live in an area that experiences weeks of cold temperatures or just want to be prepared for the random icing, we’ve got you covered with some of the top ice scrapers you should consider.

Best Ice Scraper Overall: Snow MOOver 39-Inch Snow Brush

Best Ice Scraper Value: Hopkins Subzero 16621 Ice Scraper

Best Ice Scraper Honorable Mention: Mallory USA 532 Scraper

Why Buy an Ice Scraper

Scrape away the ice . The most obvious benefit to any ice scraper is right there in the name: It allows you to scrape snow and ice off of the windshield. Despite its straightforward use, it’s easy to ignore the usefulness of this simple tool until you find yourself outside with nothing to clear the windshield. To avoid driving around with your head out of the window, a small ice scraper is usually enough to clear up the windshield for safe viewability.

. The most obvious benefit to any ice scraper is right there in the name: It allows you to scrape snow and ice off of the windshield. Despite its straightforward use, it’s easy to ignore the usefulness of this simple tool until you find yourself outside with nothing to clear the windshield. To avoid driving around with your head out of the window, a small ice scraper is usually enough to clear up the windshield for safe viewability. Brush away debris and snow . A great benefit with larger ice scrapers is the multifunctionality most have in their design. Quite often, typical ice scrapers will come with other attachments and heads for the windshield. For example, brushes are extremely common and are useful for clearing away snow and loose debris from the windshield. Rarer models come with squeegees to wipe and clean windows off periodically. Whatever the extra tool or feature, it’s easy to see or experience the convenience it can offer, especially when you don’t have to worry about the windshield’s viewability.

. A great benefit with larger ice scrapers is the multifunctionality most have in their design. Quite often, typical ice scrapers will come with other attachments and heads for the windshield. For example, brushes are extremely common and are useful for clearing away snow and loose debris from the windshield. Rarer models come with squeegees to wipe and clean windows off periodically. Whatever the extra tool or feature, it’s easy to see or experience the convenience it can offer, especially when you don’t have to worry about the windshield’s viewability. Maintain the windshield’s health. Beyond fixing viewability issues in bad weather conditions, a good ice scraper can also be a preventative tool when it comes to the windshield’s health. Consistent ice buildup can influence the glass’s structural integrity on rare occasions. Windshield wipers can also experience some degradation, especially around the rubber seals, if left sticking to the ice for long periods of time. A periodic, thorough de-icing or brushing is usually all that’s required for routine windshield maintenance.

Types of Ice Scrapers

Handheld Ice Scrapers

The most basic design for an ice scraper is the handheld variety. Meant for single-handed use, these ice scrapers tend to be small and storable. Quite often, they are also limited in functionality, coming with just a single scraping head and not much else. If you have a larger vehicle, you may find the smaller head to be too small to be useful when it comes to deicing a windshield or dealing with thick ice.

Large Ice Scrapers

For bigger windshields, larger two-handed ice scrapers are more common and effective. These tend to be longer in the shaft, have a larger surface area with a foam grip, and have a much wider, heavy-duty head to scrape more ice off in one stroke. Some also come with other accessories or attachments on the opposite end, such as brushes and squeegees. While they take up more space, they tend to get the job done more quickly and effectively than handheld varieties.

Top Brands of Ice Scrapers

OxGord

As an automotive accessory manufacturer and distributor, OxGord has been focused on offering customers high-quality products at budget-friendly prices. The company has a good line of replacement and upgrade automotive parts, but its ice scrapers like the OxGord Mini Ice Scraper are perfect for keeping around your vehicle as well.

Mallory

Mallory is an automotive part distributor with a focus on safety. Spanning across the United States, the company specializes in selling safety gear from a variety of suppliers and offers a few automotive products under its own brand as well. For ice scrapers, its Mallory USA 532 Scraper is one option to consider for an easy-to-use, easy-to-store tool.

Snow MOOver

It may be difficult to believe a company can be successful with a thorough line of ice scrapers, but Snow MOOver has been proving the point for years. With smart designs like the 46-Inch Snow Brush, the company offers a lot of different choices, large and small, to quickly clear ice and snow from your windshield.

Ice Scraper Pricing

$10 and under : The budget end of ice scrapers has mainly handheld options that are convenient for storage in a car. If you need something compact to keep around just for ice, this is the range to check out.

: The budget end of ice scrapers has mainly handheld options that are convenient for storage in a car. If you need something compact to keep around just for ice, this is the range to check out. $10-$20 : The midrange has a mix of handheld and longer ice scrapers. The common brush and /scraper combo can be found here in different styles and designs as well.

: The midrange has a mix of handheld and longer ice scrapers. The common brush and /scraper combo can be found here in different styles and designs as well. $20 and above: True multipurpose ice scrapers make up the bulk of this range. For a tool that does more than just scrape, begin with this range and prepare to invest some more money.

Key Features

Scraper Blade and Head

The main business end of any scraper is its head. Often made of plastic, the head has a number of teeth that dig into the ice, chipping and scraping it away with each stroke without scratching up the glass underneath. Designs and sizes vary, but the effect often depends on the shape of the head. Quality construction materials are also important for the longevity of the scraper. You may spend a little more on harder plastics and composites to ensure a longer lifespan.

Shaft

The main body of the snow scraper influences the overall ergonomics and the amount of reach/power you have with the tool. Smaller handheld scrapers, for example, tend to have short shafts with the limited gripping area and reach. Longer handles on larger scrapers tend to be more comfortable to hold at the expense of storage space. Regardless of the length, it’s important to find something with a good, thick padded grip for the best comfort possible. A thicker grip also helps when you’re wearing gloves outside on chilly winter mornings.

Extra Accessories

For multitasking individuals, a multipurpose tool is always a smart investment. Ice scrapers that have a brush, snow shovel, or other snow removal tool on the other end allow you to maintain the windshield and clear away debris all with the same tool. In most cases, larger ice scrapers automatically come with extra functionality built into the design.

Other Considerations

Storability : Just like any other automotive tool, you’ll need someplace to store an ice scraper. The size is the main factor that influences how much space you will need in the garage or the vehicle itself. Size can also influence where you store it. Larger scrapers sacrifice convenient storage in the interest of better ergonomics unless they have a telescoping handle. If storage is a top concern of yours, something on the small side, especially in the handheld range, will be the better purchase.

: Just like any other automotive tool, you’ll need someplace to store an ice scraper. The size is the main factor that influences how much space you will need in the garage or the vehicle itself. Size can also influence where you store it. Larger scrapers sacrifice convenient storage in the interest of better ergonomics unless they have a telescoping handle. If storage is a top concern of yours, something on the small side, especially in the handheld range, will be the better purchase. Ease of Use: The basic operation of an ice scraper is pretty simple: scrape in one direction and repeat. Unfortunately, the ease of scraping ice is more attractive on paper than in reality with certain designs. This is influenced by the ergonomics, length, reach, and head size of a scraper. In general, the wider the head is, the easier it is to use. Part of the usability is also influenced by the size of the windshield. Larger car windows require larger ice scrapers to effectively use without hurling yourself over the hood.

Best Ice Scrapers Reviews & Recommendations 2019

Best Ice Scraper Overall: Snow MOOver 39-Inch Snow Brush