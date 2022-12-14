Treat Your Truck for Christmas: The Drive Holiday Gift Guide

The pickup driver in your life may very well overspend on their truck throughout the year, and if that person is you, then you know from experience. Even still, Christmas isn't the time to debate whether or not someone deserves a present—it's the time to put others first. And if someone you know prefers their daily driver to rock an eight-foot bed that never has to be made, do it with gifts like these.

The good thing about shopping for truck owners is that they probably do everything in their pickup. So, if you think they're better off with something practical that makes their work commute easier, then it counts. Or if they only take their rig out on the weekends to get a little mud on the tires, then something more 4x4-specific will do. You can't go wrong, especially if they're used to getting socks and underwear every year.

Spend as much or as little as you want—I won't judge. But just know holiday shopping doesn't have to be a tough task when deals are aplenty.

For the Everyday Driver

These gifts are more about utility than anything. Truck owners get a bad rep for taking themselves too seriously, but anyone can appreciate a set of floormats or a seatback organizer that keeps the mess out of the floorboards. If anything, they don't know how badly they need handy items like these until they've got 'em.

For the Weekend Warrior

Say the person you're shopping for cares more about rock crawling than keeping everything nice and tidy. There's a ton out there for them, too, and every self-respecting off-roader needs spares for everything. With that in mind, you can never go wrong with tools, recovery equipment, and the like.

For the In-Between

Finally, this catch-all category is for people who use their truck on an as-needed basis. That might mean they're more concerned about towing their travel trailer on a big summer trip or dragging their pontoon to the lake. They've got a place in the truck community just the same, so check out these gadgets and doo-dads that'll make their lives a whole lot easier when it's time to dust off the dually.