Keep Your Mitts Toasty This Winter With Rev’It!’s New Cold-Weather Gloves

Dutch motorcycle gear manufacturer, Rev’It!, hit the scene in 1995, meaning it’s a relatively young company in the industry. But since then, it’s established itself as a top brand and produced some stand-out gear, such as the Eclipse Jacket. It's never not introducing new gear and the manufacturer recently added two new gloves and a glove liner to its existing cold-weather lineup for fall/winter 2022. Whether you ride in moderately cold or freezing conditions, there’s a pair of mitts that'll keep you toasty. All these gloves, apart from the liner, are CE-certified and meet the latest EN 13594:2015 standards.

The Liberty H20 is the most exciting addition to the lineup and the gloves you’d want in the coldest conditions. These mitts use Rev’It’s new Thermotronic technology to keep your hands heated to around 91 degrees Fahrenheit. There's Primaloft Gold insulation to deflect wind, a Hydratexi Z-Liner that keeps your hands dry, and Exkin Platinum is used to insulate the glove. There are four power modes, which you can control via a button on top, and a colored ring indicates the heat mode. Rechargeable batteries are included in the sale.

Also new for this year are the Lava H20 Ladies gloves, which appear to be the comfiest gloves added to Rev’It!’s 2022 collection. They feature a lightweight Fiberfill liner and high-loft synthetic fur. These gloves also have a hydratex membrane, which should keep you dry. There’s protection aplenty in the form of Temperfoam at the thumb, Temperfoam and Pwrishell on the palm, and a Thermoplastic rubber knuckle. This model also features touch-sensitive tips on the thumb and index fingers, so you can operate your phone without the hassle of taking your glove off.

The Rev’It! Baret GTX Infinium Underglove is the final new addition to the lineup for 2022. These liners are for anyone who wants to winterize their summer gloves. The model uses Gore-Tex Infinium Windstopper technology to help protect your hands from wind and rain. They’re slim and feature a four-way stretch design, which is supposed to give them a snug fit and keep them in place.

If heated gloves aren’t for you, but you want a warm and durable pair for winter, check out the Stratos 2 GTX, which launched two years ago. This model is made from a mixture of leather and textile fabric and features a Gore-Tex membrane. So they’re great for anyone facing rainy rides. Keeping your hands warm is a 3M Thinsulate thermal liner. The gloves have a Single Motion Closure System, meaning pulling them on and off should be quick and easy.

The Fusion 2 GTX gloves launched towards the end of 2019 and are meant for anyone who has heated grips. This model is made from Pwrishell 500D stretch twill and has a leather-palmed design. The gloves feature hard-shell knuckle and finger guards and the same Single Motion Closure System as the Stratos 2 GTX. The use of Gore-Tex in its construction means that this model is guaranteed to be waterproof.

If you want a jacket that’ll keep you warm and dry for the rest of the year, pick up the Strand 4 H20. Anyone who needs a versatile pair of pants that’ll work well through winter and won’t be too hot during fall and spring, thanks to a removable thermal lining, should consider the Tornado 3. But what do you all think? Are you going to pick up some new winter gloves soon?

