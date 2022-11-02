Toyota Trucks and SUVs Are Getting a Factory-Built Overlanding Trim

Look around any off-road forum or Facebook group and you're sure to see Tundras, Tacomas, and 4Runners aplenty. Toyota knows this just as well, which is why it's rolling out a new Trailhunter trim that's dedicated to overlanding. We don't know exactly what it'll entail—more details are coming next year—but this lifted SEMA truck ought to give us a good idea.

The Toyota Tundra Trailhunter Concept likely packs at least a few of the upgrades that will make it to production. For example, Toyota says this rig's suspension is Trailhunter-specific, and it also elaborates that these new models will leave the factory ready for off-grid expeditions. Expect tires similar in size to the BF Goodrich rollers that are fitted here, although the top-tier Tundra TRD Pro rides on Falken Wildpeaks.

The visual aesthetic is likely to carry over, for the most part, though I'm not sure we'll see those aggressive steel bumpers on the stock truck. Instead, they'll likely be an option, a lot like that bed rack with the top-mounted tent. A lot of 4x4 fanatics already have their own gear anyhow, so as long as they can transfer it over to their new Trailhunter, that should suffice.

It's important to note that iForce Max hybrid badging is missing from this concept truck. This seems to show that it's powered by the 3.5-liter, twin-turbo V6 that makes 389 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque without any electrification. You can only get the Tundra TRD Pro with the hybrid powertrain, which is undeniably quicker but not essential for everyone, especially when they aren't looking to spend nearly $68,000 on a pickup. That means this Trailhunter trim should be more affordable, which is good news for anyone who mainly cares about suspension and skid plates.

Toyota plans to roll this trim out on multiple trucks and SUVs, so this Tundra is just a taste of what's coming. I imagine we'll see Tacoma, 4Runner, and Sequoia Trailhunters, though other models like the Highlander don't quite fit the bill. Who knows—the OEM could surprise us and toss this type of kit on anything, but you can bet on seeing more than a few on trails once they reach production.