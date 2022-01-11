2022 Toyota Tundra Capstone: 22-Inch Wheels and a Whole Lotta Fancy

To compete with top-of-the-line trucks like the Ford F-150 Platinum and Chevy Silverado High Country, Toyota has introduced a new "halo grade" for its half-ton pickup: the 2022 Toyota Tundra Capstone.

Positioned as the fancy-pants luxury entry in the Tundra lineup, the Capstone comes only with the hybrid V6 powertrain. It's available exclusively as a crew cab with a 5.5-foot bed, and standard equipment includes 22-inch chrome wheels (the biggest wheels ever offered on a factory Tundra), semi-aniline leather seats with a trim-exclusive black and white color combo, powered running boards, a bed step, color heads-up display, a panoramic sunroof, and the Technology Towing Package. That Tech Tow Pack encompasses Trailer Back Guidance and a Straight Path Assist that helps prevent jackknifing.