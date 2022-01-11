2022 Toyota Tundra Capstone: 22-Inch Wheels and a Whole Lotta Fancy

Like other flagship trucks, the Tundra Capstone wears a whole lot of chrome. The big grille is chrome, for starters, and is surrounded by a body-colored frame. The mirror caps are chrome, too, as is the big "Tundra" text on the tailgate. Inside, the upmarket Toyota truck is decked out in authentic, open-pore Dark American Walnut and a "Capstone" logo on the dash that lights up. The model's big 14-inch touchscreen is, of course, standard and runs Toyota's overhauled UI. To make the interior "luxury car quiet," the Capstone is the only Tundra to feature acoustic front-door glass.
Using a twin-turbo V6 and a hybrid electric motor, the Toyota Tundra makes 437 horsepower and 583 pound-feet of torque. In Capstone guise, the 'Yota pickup can tow up to 10,340 pounds and carry a payload of up to 1,485 pounds. Adaptive Variable Suspension and load-leveling rear air suspension are available as options.