2022 Toyota Tundra Capstone: 22-Inch Wheels and a Whole Lotta Fancy

Serving as the flagship, luxury-oriented Tundra, the Capstone gets open-pore wood, acoustic windows, and a whole lotta chrome.

By Chris Tsui
To compete with top-of-the-line trucks like the Ford F-150 Platinum and Chevy Silverado High Country, Toyota has introduced a new "halo grade" for its half-ton pickup: the 2022 Toyota Tundra Capstone. 

Positioned as the fancy-pants luxury entry in the Tundra lineup, the Capstone comes only with the hybrid V6 powertrain. It's available exclusively as a crew cab with a 5.5-foot bed, and standard equipment includes 22-inch chrome wheels (the biggest wheels ever offered on a factory Tundra), semi-aniline leather seats with a trim-exclusive black and white color combo, powered running boards, a bed step, color heads-up display, a panoramic sunroof, and the Technology Towing Package. That Tech Tow Pack encompasses Trailer Back Guidance and a Straight Path Assist that helps prevent jackknifing. 

Like other flagship trucks, the Tundra Capstone wears a whole lot of chrome. The big grille is chrome, for starters, and is surrounded by a body-colored frame. The mirror caps are chrome, too, as is the big "Tundra" text on the tailgate. Inside, the upmarket Toyota truck is decked out in authentic, open-pore Dark American Walnut and a "Capstone" logo on the dash that lights up. The model's big 14-inch touchscreen is, of course, standard and runs Toyota's overhauled UI. To make the interior "luxury car quiet," the Capstone is the only Tundra to feature acoustic front-door glass.

Using a twin-turbo V6 and a hybrid electric motor, the Toyota Tundra makes 437 horsepower and 583 pound-feet of torque. In Capstone guise, the 'Yota pickup can tow up to 10,340 pounds and carry a payload of up to 1,485 pounds. Adaptive Variable Suspension and load-leveling rear air suspension are available as options. 

The 2022 Toyota Tundra Capstone, like other hybrid models, is coming to dealers in the spring. Toyota has yet to announce pricing for the model, but then again, it hasn't confirmed pricing for any hybrid model. Considering the gas-only Tundra Platinum 4x4 already starts at $61,685, it wouldn't be surprising to see the Capstone start somewhere closer to $70,000.

