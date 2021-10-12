2022 Toyota Tundra First Drive Review: A Giant Leap Over the Old Truck

Also, by offering so many of these goodies as standard, entry- and mid-level buyers aren't left to deal with some third-tier running gear that feels lesser than. SR and SR5 Tundras are equipped with an eight-inch infotainment screen as standard, meaning the hotly hyped 14-inch display is optional in those cases, though Toyota told me that the latter will be the predominant equipment in dealer-stocked trucks. That's a plus because that system is pretty slick and a big step up from the last-gen, although there's still room for improvement here and there. The voice recognition is spotty and doesn't always understand more elaborate commands; wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto almost make up for that, though.

While Toyota hasn't announced pricing yet, it's safe to imagine a price hike for the 2022 Tundra. This is a new truck, after all, and the outgoing one has been around long enough to get its learner's permit. Expect it to be priced competitively with F-150s, Chevy Silverados, and Ram 1500s in similar specs, though the 'Yota will have a higher entry point since it's not offered in barebones, single-cab work spec. If I had to hazard a guess, I'd say it'll start around $37,000 after delivery, but don't hold me to it.

The 2022 Tundra is a pickup worth buying, no disclaimers needed. It's especially valuable as a daily driver that's totally capable of working weekends, whether that means pulling a dual-axle camper or a matching set of UTVs. You're not likely to overdo it in a Tundra, and if you somehow manage that, it might be time for a bigger truck. Here's to hoping these can last a million miles like some of the old ones could.

Keep an eye on this space for more upcoming words on the truck's towing and hauling capabilities, as well as the 2022 Tundra TRD Pro.

