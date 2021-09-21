2022 Toyota Tundra Hands-On Impressions: Let’s Nerd Out With a Pre-Production Truck

Huge Aerodynamic Improvements Despite the Flat Front

Another thing that really surprised me was how much Toyota's designers spoke about hundreds of hours wind tunnel time. The last Tundra wasn't great on fuel economy, and while we've still yet to see the EPA figures for the new one, we at least know that improving that was a major focus in the new Tundra's design. They developed an active aero system with both grille shutters and an air dam that engage or disengage depending on different circumstances.

According to Tundra platform chief engineer Mike Sweers, just the air dam improves the truck's aerodynamics by 5%. The air dam is there to improve aero efficiency at highway speeds, but the engineering team noticed that it actually worsened the truck's fuel economy when towing. So, the air dam pops up and out of the way the second you plug in the connector for a trailer. Sweer said that pulling up the air dam improves the Tundra's coefficient of drag when towing by 26%.

The air dam is a resin part, meaning that it should both take some abuse and be fairly inexpensive to replace if you rip it off. There's a breakaway clutch that's there to prevent you from doing that, though—if the air dam bumps into something, it'll automatically pop the dam back up behind the bumper.

It isn't just the active stuff that's impressive, though. That wind tunnel time paid off all over in ways that are visible, such as in the shape of the roof and the shape of the front bumper. This is the first time I've seen a regular, non-street-truck-special-edition pickup come with a lip spoiler on its tailgate, for Pete's sake. Less visible is the reduction Sweers claims in the truck's coefficient of drag—a full 20%.

Toyota kept its popular slide-down rear window for this generation, which presented its own aerodynamic challenge. Dropping all the windows and letting the air flow through is rather pleasant on a nice day—heck, that's why I've avoided putting rear glass back onto my race car despite that being an obvious aerodynamic penalty. In the Tundra, though, that meant that stuff in the bed could blow back into the cabin through the rear window. Sweers, who uses his own Tundra to haul hay and encountered the issue of hay bits in the interior himself, put fixing this as a priority—and claims it has been, thanks to the extensive wind tunnel time that went into this new-generation truck.