This Custom Shop in Thailand Will Turn Your Toyota Into a Million-Dollar 'Supercar' for $26k

Despite the little 'Yota's limited availability, PS Modify’s bread-and-butter is the MR2 or the MR-S as it's sold in Japan. The company's kits totally transform the identity of the car, but by the looks of it, it's a lot more elaborate than just tacking on some body panels. The shop’s work includes engine upgrades and trick lighting work that we can see in the video, as well as air suspension and non-replica kits. The cars’ interiors feature lots of screens and custom upholstery, but we can still see the stock automatic shifters and other original parts in the shop’s videos. Among the hodgepodge of custom cars in the shop’s bay, a “Ferrari LaFerrari” and “Lamborghini Veneno" fashioned from an MR2 can be spotted. In conversation with The Drive, PS-Modify sent photos of a McLaren kit and another build currently in progress.

The shop hasn’t bet the whole farm on an aging, out-of-production Toyota, however. It offers kits for other vehicles that are more widely available, such as a Nissan Teana (think a global Maxima) GT-R kit that cleverly “shaves” the rear door, as well as a build based on the Honda Prelude that turns it into a wannabe Ferrari F12.