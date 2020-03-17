C8 Corvette at the Drag Strip Starts With Toyota Supra Beatdown, Ends With Snapped Axle

At last weekend's TX2K event—which features some of the nation's fastest cars across the board—the 500-mile C8 made pass after pass, and some were more successful than others. When battling against the Supra, the Corvette ran without nitrous for the sake of fairness. Still, its 490-horsepower 6.2-liter V-8 far out-hustled the Toyota's twin-turbocharged inline-six which puts out just 335 horsepower. A predictable result, sure, but its 12.11-second quarter-mile time is what we're paying attention to here.

During the Corvette's second go-around, now with nitrous in play, there was a small bug that kept its time within a hundredth of the first. Even then, its trap speed climbed from 118 miles per hour to 124 mph.