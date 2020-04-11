Chevy Corvette C8 Owners Aren't Happy About Their Cars' Wavy Interior Stitching

The sample size is still quite small, as the first round of C8s just hit our roads in the past few weeks. However, it's hard to ignore the complaints from those with ugly car defects, which we've already seen before in the model's initial production batch. It's also impossible to deny that the stitching in the photos above is totally whack.

As it runs from the center of the dash to the passenger door, it's clear that the upholstering is out of order. The fact that the stitching utilizes an accent color doesn't help its cause, and neither does the fact that both of these issues are on 3LT-trimmed Corvettes. You expect more from an upmarket sports car, especially in its most premium form.

Last month, we covered an issue that involved an incorrectly sized screw chipping paint on the C8’s doors. Other one-off problems include a horn that honks itself, windows that roll up and down without warning, and spots in the car’s paint.