Toyota Dealer Teases Impatient Chevy Corvette C8 Buyers to Get Supra Instead

Shared to Corvette Forum is a billboard from Shreveport, Louisiana's Yokem Toyota that reads "Still waiting on a Corvette? Come get your Supra."

​Thanks to red-hot demand as well as limited supply brought on by both labor and virus -related production stoppages, the waiting list for 2020's most talked-about sports car— Chevy's C8 Corvette —has apparently become quite long. Capitalizing on this fact, one Toyota dealership has put up a billboard that calls on impatient would-be Corvette owners to come on in and pick up 2020's second-most talked-about sports car instead.

Starting at only around $10,000 more than the 3.0-liter Supra while offering a mid-engined V8—no borrowing from BMW needed—the C8 has kind of upstaged the Toyota in hype, value, performance, and curb appeal. Assuming you can find a 'Vette that hasn't been marked-up to the moon, that extra 10 grand buys two extra cylinders, 113 additional horsepower, that exotic, mid-engined body, and not having to put up with the inevitable BMW comments at every Cars and Coffee. Predictably, the Corvette Forum responses to this billboard can all pretty much be summed up, "Thanks, but no thanks."

"Yes, I think I’ll wait a while, thank you," writes the original poster. "Translation: 'Please, please please buy my Supra no one wants!'" mocks one of the thread's most popular replies.

We'll give Yokem Toyota points for creativity and audacity but we can't help but wonder whether openly provoking comparisons to GM's value-showstopping C8 was all that good of an idea.

Got a tip? Send us a note: tips@thedrive.com

h/t: Corvette Blogger