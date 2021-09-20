2022 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro: A Hybrid Off-Roader With Fox Shocks and Rear Coil Springs

In case you hadn't heard, Toyota truck diehards love off-roading. It doesn't matter if their rig has 200,000 miles or if it's brand-new, they're probably gonna take it wheeling. That's what the 2022 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro is for, then, as it packs a new twin-turbo V6 hybrid as standard with coil-spring rear suspension, Fox internal bypass shocks, a thick front stabilizer bar, skid plates, and all-terrain Falken tires. It's not quite a Raptor competitor, but in its class, it's worth a serious look.

Although power isn't the most important stat when it comes to trail driving, it certainly helps. That's where the Tundra TRD Pro's 3.5-liter, twin-turbo V6 hybrid comes into play with its 437 horsepower and 583 pound-feet of torque. Compare that to other off-road trucks like the Ford F-150 Tremor or Chevy Silverado ZR2 and you'll see Toyota hasn't taken this lightly.