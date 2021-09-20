2022 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro: A Hybrid Off-Roader With Fox Shocks and Rear Coil Springs

It's not quite a Raptor rival, but with a standard hybrid powertrain and all the suspension goodies, the TRD Pro is a fighter for sure.

By Caleb Jacobs
In case you hadn't heard, Toyota truck diehards love off-roading. It doesn't matter if their rig has 200,000 miles or if it's brand-new, they're probably gonna take it wheeling. That's what the 2022 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro is for, then, as it packs a new twin-turbo V6 hybrid as standard with coil-spring rear suspension, Fox internal bypass shocks, a thick front stabilizer bar, skid plates, and all-terrain Falken tires. It's not quite a Raptor competitor, but in its class, it's worth a serious look.

Although power isn't the most important stat when it comes to trail driving, it certainly helps. That's where the Tundra TRD Pro's 3.5-liter, twin-turbo V6 hybrid comes into play with its 437 horsepower and 583 pound-feet of torque. Compare that to other off-road trucks like the Ford F-150 Tremor or Chevy Silverado ZR2 and you'll see Toyota hasn't taken this lightly.

Moving on to the rest of the drivetrain, the Tundra TRD Pro sends that high output through a 10-speed automatic transmission, which stores a nickel-metal hydride (NiMH) battery in its bell housing. We've got an entire blog post dedicated to that tech—you can read it here—but just know that it's there to aid performance above all else. With four-wheel-drive engaged, power is dispersed to the rear-end's electronic locking differential, and while the TRD Pro doesn't have a front locker, it does have Toyota's Multi-Terrain Select system which uses the brakes to improve traction, operating kinda like a limited-slip diff.

The TRD Pro makes the most of the 2022 Tundra's standard multi-link rear suspension, a feature that's not so common amongst its sub-Raptor off-road truck competitors. Only the Ram 1500 Rebel has a similar setup as the F-150 Tremor and Silverado ZR2 sport more traditional leaf springs out back. Coil springs like the Tundra TRD Pro's are better for axle control and suspension articulation, something that's also aided by the Toyota's 2.5-inch-diameter Fox internal bypass shocks.

While not as sophisticated as the Silverado ZR2's Multimatic DSSV dampers, the Toyota uses a long-proven setup front and rear that not only reduces friction but also lifts the truck 1.1 inches for extra ground clearance. They're key for high-speed performance as they provide stellar damping and rebound while also fighting off heat-related failures that desert-driving engineers like to refer to as "thermal events." I'm more or less making up that last part.

A whole suite of off-roading tech makes it easier to tackle nasty obstacles in the Tundra TRD Pro. CRAWL Control is a trail-ready cruise control of sorts, helping the pickup maintain a set speed so the driver can focus on which line to take up and over boulders and what have you. The Multi-Terrain Monitor provides camera views of different spots around the truck, that way you can see if you're getting ready to make use of those thick bash plates up front or not. They get broadcast via the available 14-inch diagonal infotainment display and if you're the type of four-wheeler who likes to know roll and pitch, then just check the inclinometer on the 12.3-inch driver information screen.

Finally, no one's likely to ever fall asleep in the TRD Pro—partially because of all the performance features we just rattled off, and partially because of that loud, red interior. It's good, though! Cars and trucks should come with real colors, not just bland shades that lull you with their normalness. There's cool patterning on the seats, a motif that's carried on from the exterior, and hopefully plenty of room in the back seat for full-size adults. I'll let you know for sure when I drive it next month.

Pricing for the 2022 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro hasn't been announced yet, though Toyota says we'll know more when it's closer to hitting dealer lots late this year.

