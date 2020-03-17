Automakers Go to War Again, This Time Against Coronavirus

Carmakers across the globe are reportedly being approached to recommit their production lines from the manufacture of vehicles to equipment that could be used to combat soaring numbers of COVID-19 cases—namely respirators and masks.

United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office has reached out to more than 60 manufacturing and engineering firms, some of them Britain's automakers, to boost supply of "vital medical equipment," reports Reuters. Targeted automakers include Ford, Honda, Groupe PSA-owned British marque Vauxhall, and Rolls-Royce.

"We want to help where we can in the current situation and we have been approached on this specific matter and are currently in discussion," a Ford spokesperson told Autocar.

"We have been contacted by government about the feasibility of Honda supporting the manufacture of additional ventilators," a Honda spokesperson added.

Toyota has reportedly not been contacted by the British PM's office, though it told the publication it would be "more than willing" to support medical equipment manufacturing efforts in Britain. The western world's auto industry, however, continues to shut down factories to contain the spread of COVID-19, so some automakers' ability to respond may be limited by production line freezes.