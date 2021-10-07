2022 Lexus NX Infotainment Review: Version One of a Fresh Start

As anybody who has lived with or read a review of a new Lexus product over the last decade or so will attest, Toyota's luxury brand has an infotainment problem. Whether it's the mouse-like Remote Touch controller or the not-quite-like-a-laptop touchpad that followed, controlling the audio and navigation functions in a modern Lexus product has been, more often than not, a pain in the ass. Well, Lexus has heard the complaints and is finally addressing the criticism, because debuting inside the all-new 2022 Lexus NX crossover—my driving impressions of which you can read here—is a massive and massively overhauled infotainment system that aims to bring the brand's onboard screens into the current decade.

Here are the baseline facts. As standard, the new Lexus NX comes with a 9.8-inch touchscreen running brand-new software officially called "Lexus Interface." Optional, however, is the larger 14-inch display that we suspect most buyers actually want and, incidentally, the only one Lexus had on hand at its NX drive event to test.

The system was developed in North America with the North American market in mind and will eventually come to other products not just in Lexus’ future lineup, but in parent company Toyota’s as well. In fact, it already has done so in the new Tundra pickup, which uses a differently skinned version of this same system.

Finally, Some Good F---ing Apps

Right off the bat, this new system is objectively a vast improvement over Lexus' old interface—not just because it no longer relies on some convoluted, physical input device not found in any other consumer electronic device but also because the new layout is simpler and runs on a much bigger canvas. Taps and swipes are responded to smoothly and snappily, and, much like BMW's very good iDrive system, five icons lined up vertically on the left side (close to the driver) let you quickly switch between navigation, media, phone, vehicle controls, and settings. Unlike the outgoing Lexus software, the built-in navigation and audio applications feel modern, conveniently laid out, and not all that different from a map or streaming app you'd install on your phone.