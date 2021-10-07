2022 Lexus NX First Drive Review: One Rock Solid Little SUV

Dimensionally, the NX has grown about an inch longer, half an inch taller, and features front and rear tracks that are one and 1.8 inches wider, respectively, over the outgoing model.

And finally, the plug-in hybrid NX 450h+ boasts 302 total hp, thanks in part to a 2.5-liter gas engine. It can produce an estimated 37 miles of electric-only range and a claimed zero to 60 mph time of just six seconds. This flagship NX starts at $56,635.

The base, $39,025 NX 250 that uses a naturally aspirated, 2.5-liter four-cylinder making 203 horsepower. This is the only NX to come standard with front-wheel drive and locks all-wheel drive away as an option. All of the NXes that follow get AWD as standard. For $42,125, the hybrid NX 350h pairs three electric motors with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder to make 239 total hp. Running on gas only, the $42,625 NX 350 uses a new, turbocharged 2.4-liter, making a healthy 275 hp and 317 pound-feet of torque.

The NX is Lexus' compact, two-row crossover that slots underneath the RX and above the UX in both size and price. It competes against stuff like the Mercedes-Benz GLC, BMW X3, Audi Q5, Volvo XC60, Acura RDX, Infiniti QX50, and, as of this year, the impressively comfy Genesis GV70 .

The gulf of effort here over the IS sedan shouldn't come as a surprise when you realize that, in the first half of 2021, Lexus sold 4.4 NXes for every one IS. Was all of that money and effort spent creating the new NX worth it? After a brief first stint behind the wheel, the answer is yes. Tentatively yes.

Not only has it been thoroughly redesigned inside and out, but its bones are also updated to now ride on parent company Toyota's modular Global Architecture; specifically, the K version that underpins the ES sedan and Toyota's RAV4, Camry, and Highlander. Right out of the gate, the 2022 NX will be available with four different engine choices, all of which are either new or have been significantly improved over last year's, including the brand's first plug-in hybrid powertrain in the 450h+ model. The new NX also debuts the brand's massively overhauled, North America-designed infotainment system that finally aims to right Lexus' questionable infotainment choices of the past.

In case you need any more proof of exactly which side the car industry's bread is buttered these days, compare and contrast Lexus' work on the recently redesigned IS sport sedan with the resources it's pumped into the all-new 2022 Lexus NX crossover . While the sedan got an admittedly cool-looking new skin, it still uses the same chassis as its predecessor, maintains mostly the same interior, and— awesome new V8 version aside —its powertrains have been pretty much been all carried over. Don't get me wrong, the 2021 IS is an alright car but the "new" one isn't actually as new as Lexus might want you to believe. This is not, however, a criticism that can be leveled at the truly all-new 2022 NX.

Robert Guio

Even though it competes directly against the Genesis and Mercedes, to my eye, the previous-gen Lexus NX was a taller, more upright, and less squat-looking vehicle somehow and those proportions have mostly carried over to this new version. Key exterior updates include a full-length taillight bar as well as Range Rover-style "LEXUS" badges on the rear hatch in an all-new font. A company spokesperson confirmed to The Drive that this motif will indeed come to other, future Lexus products. Driving Impressions Because of time and logistical constraints at the initial drive event, I was only able to drive the turbo 350 and plug-in 450h+ for about an hour each. But that was enough for me to be able to tell you that, just like every other Toyota product it's been applied to thus far, the new NX's lower and more rigid Global Architecture platform has made it a better handler than the old NX. It's not hardcore enough to illicit comparisons to a lower-riding sedan behind the wheel like perhaps a competing Alfa or Porsche would, but for a high-riding and reasonably priced crossover like this, the 2022 NX feels decently responsive and light-footed. Its brakes are solid but appropriately soft-feeling and the car steers with an eagerness that is very modern-Toyota. In hand, the steering wheel is fairly light and insulated while being reasonably quick-ratioed and direct.

Robert Guio

The NX 350 I got to pilot happened to have the optional F Sport package, which includes adaptive suspension, additional front and rear performance dampers, and a Sport+ driving mode. Scoff all you want, but compared to the non-F Sport 450h+ I subsequently sampled, the F-branded add-ons really do seem to make a noticeable, albeit mild, difference when it comes to handling. The 350 F Sport just felt a half-degree more buttoned-down, whereas the F Sport-less 450h+ steered more vaguely, rode more floatily, and braked with a more apparent forward pitch. The Sport+ driving mode digitally swaps out the traditional-look tach with a no-nonsense linear one, just like any high-brow modern performance car would. As for the 450h+'s claimed six-second zero-to-60 time, it's definitely believable as the numbers displayed on the digital speedo did build quite briskly but, because it's a Lexus, the nature of that acceleration appears to have been tuned for smoothness rather than aggression. Of course, the plug-in NX's ability to do low-speed driving on just volts makes it smoother and quieter than the gas version. In terms of how elegantly the electric motors did their thing and eventually incorporated combustion, I did find Lexus' PHEV powertrain here to be less clunky and just overall better conceived than BMW's plug-in setup but not as pleasantly wafty as, say, Volvo's. The gas-only NX 250 and 350 use traditional eight-speed automatic gearboxes, while the 350h and 450h+ hybrids use CVTs. My memory of the two transmissions is that they were unremarkable; like good stagehands, they stayed out of the way and never did anything to draw attention to themselves, quietly shuffling power from the engine to the wheels reliably and discreetly. Frankly, it's what you want in these applications.

Robert Guio