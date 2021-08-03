2022 Genesis GV70 First Drive Review: Quiet Luxury Makes the Miles Fall Away

Similar to the G80, the only problem I had with the GV70 concerned its seats. There was plenty of back support but not as much butt support. After about an hour of sitting in the car, various parts of my butt kept going numb depending on how I shifted. My co-driver, who is six-two, also agreed. At first, I thought this had to do with how shorties like me are shaped. But now, I'm curious if everyone suffers from numb butts in those seats.
A Winning Formula
Standard GV70s come with all-wheel drive, the eight-speed automatic, the four-cylinder engine, 18-inch wheels, the 14.5-inch infotainment screen, the eight-inch driver information cluster, leatherette seats, various driver-assistance systems, and Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The test car Genesis loaned me was the top-tier AWD 3.5T Sport Prestige trim that included a darker grille, more aggressive front and rear bumpers, the twin-turbo V6, the 12.3-inch 3D digital gauge cluster, a panoramic roof, 21-inch wheels, and a premium leather package. The final vehicle price came out to $64,045.
Competitively, the GV70 stacks up against the BMW X3, Mercedes-Benz GLC, Audi Q5, Acura RDX, and Jaguar F-Pace. Among those, the base $42,045 Genesis is the more affordable option and definitely comes with a plusher interior. The whole thing just looks and feels newer. Plus, it's different; you don't see many Genesis models on the road yet so it's fun to stand out in a segment that, by virtue of its popularity, is now quite mundane.