2022 Genesis GV70 First Drive Review: Quiet Luxury Makes the Miles Fall Away

If the GV70 is blissful for running errands, it's a dream on the highway. It maintains speed well, it's quiet, and the extra leather package the test car came with made it an incredibly deluxe place to sit. The windows were double-paned (another option) so my passenger and I could talk to each other with normal speaking volume. To say it was recording-booth noiseless in the GV70's cabin would be an exaggeration, but it also wouldn't be the biggest stretch in the world.

There's also an impressive suite of driver-assistance tech that comes as standard: highway driving assist, lane-following assist, lane-keep assist, forward collision-avoidance assist, and blind-spot collision-avoidance assist. (BSCA is a step above your average blind-spot monitor, as it "automatically controls the vehicle" to stop you from merging into another car you can't see.) Genesis' Highway Driving Assist II feature is an option, but one I'd recommend shelling out a bit extra for because it helps the car stay centered in its lane even while going through a curve and monitors for other cars about to cut you off.

Like the GV80, G90, and G80, the GV70 definitely leans more heavily toward luxury than sportiness. You won't find Genesis announcing the GV70's Nürburging time in the coming weeks and honestly, that's refreshing. So many automakers prioritize making the sportiest SUV they can and it's nice when you find one that focuses on the far less-shouty job of merely being comfortable and great for commuting. It's how the overwhelming majority of SUV buyers use their cars anyway.