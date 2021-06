2021 Genesis G80 Review: Proof That Good Quality Makes a Great Car

The car's most impressive feature by far was its very advanced adaptive cruise control, now with machine learning. I don't know if I drove it long enough for it to learn my driving habits, but I can tell you the system now has the added Highway Driving Assist II function, which helped with lane changes when I activated the turn signal. From the crisp heads-up display, itself also an option, I could see the car could "see" exactly where it was in the lane. If we drifted a little closer to either side, the HUD image reflected that. It was cool.

Furthermore, the system also had peripheral vision: it could "see" cars coming up behind me to pass, as well as cars traveling in neighboring lanes. This was especially awesome because many of the other adaptive cruise control systems I've used can only see what's in the lane directly in front of them. With my own eyes, I can obviously tell if someone's about to cut me off or merge suddenly. But that always catches those other systems off guard, forcing them to slam unnervingly on the brakes.

This was not the case in the G80. It kept track of all of the cars traveling around it and automatically adjusted its speed depending on their proximity. The only time it got tripped up was when we were driving alongside a semi-truck, which it failed to detect for some reason.