2021 Genesis G70 Keeps the Manual Dream Alive for Yet Another Year

Manual transmissions have become so unpopular that even electric cars outsold three-pedaled models across 2019, seemingly marking the twilight days of this aging, yet engaging style of transmission. The stick-shift sedan, however, will not go gentle into that good night; it will rage, rage against the dying of the light for at least another trip around the sun thanks to Genesis and its G70 sedan.

For the 2021 model year, the Genesis G70 will retain its optional, segment-exclusive six-speed manual which customers can spec with the 2.0-liter engine in lieu of an eight-speed automatic. This was confirmed by the Environmental Protection Agency's vehicle fuel economy database, which lists the manual 2.0-liter G70 as part of the brand's 2021 lineup. So far, only fuel economy results for the 2.0-liter 2021 G70 have been published; with other 2021 G70 variants along with the larger G80 sedan, G90 sedan, and GV80 crossover are not yet posted to the EPA's database.