2022 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro Review: The Aggro Hybrid Pickup

But on regularly sized roads and highways, the TRD Pro settled down as a docile cruiser, especially when I turned on the adaptive cruise control system. It "saw" all the cars in front of it perfectly well and adjusted its speed to traffic in a very natural and organic-feeling way. Immediately, the steering and the power stood out to me as superlative; the steering wheel had a nice weight to it, even at low speeds, and took some effort to turn. I know others favor the lightweight, low-effort racks that are so prevalent in luxury cars, but in the TRD Pro, the extra heft felt appropriate. And when I put my foot down, the truck dug into its nearly 600 lb-ft of torque, leaning back on its rear suspension briefly before launching forward. It's very much a rolling-on feeling of power, not as immediate in something like a Lincoln Navigator. But there is absolutely no absence of force here; the TRD Pro can haul ass.

The suspension was on the bouncier side than in other large vehicles I've driven; in this sense, it was rather Jeepish. But transmission shifts came smoothly and the brakes worked well with easy modulation to bring the big and heavy body down from speed. There was pretty discernible body roll in corners, to be expected, but nothing that would upset passengers or loose cargo if you were careful about it.

It happened to snow nearly the entire time we were up in Vermont with the truck (hence these photos, taken in February), so I happily tried out the 4HI and 4LO modes. 4HI gave me a lot of peace of mind when I was driving up and down an unplowed mountain road; it felt like the snow and layer of ice beneath that weren't even there. The one time I did need 4LO, I'd pulled into an embankment and needed it to pull the truck back over a mound of snow. A bunch of the cameras come on when you put it in 4LO mode, but perhaps because there is so much truck to see around that the fish-eye footage that appeared on the 14-inch screen was dizzying if I looked at it for too long.