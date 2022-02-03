SUVs Have Gotten Too Big and Aggressive. EVs Might Just Change That

But one thing’s remained consistent: As SUVs have multiplied throughout every segment, they get larger and usually more aggressive-looking each time a new generation arrives. The 2022 Toyota RAV4 is 17 inches longer than its four-door counterpart of 1996. In fact, today’s RAV4 is just four inches shorter than the mid-size 2000 Highlander model. As those highest-volume SUVs swell in size, their tall, bluff proportions haven’t changed much, except the windows have gotten shorter and cowls have gotten higher to make the structures stronger. Front fascias get frownier as corners sweep and taper into sharp points and angles. And so it goes.

But soon it got messy. How do you define the late 1990s Honda CR-V , Subaru Forester , and Toyota RAV4 ? What about the 2003 Infiniti FX or 2008 BMW X6 ? The first three were far smaller than any American SUV when launched—and none were built on truck underpinnings. The latter two ignored the slab-sided two-box shape pioneered by the Cherokee and Explorer altogether.

An SUV used to be obvious: It was a 1984 Jeep Cherokee , or a 1990 Ford Explorer , the first two truly high-volume vehicles that took families out of wagons and into the new, fast-growing segment of utility vehicles three decades ago.

Now, the advent of a slew of battery-electric vehicles marketed as SUVs or crossovers only makes classifying things more complicated. Reducing wind resistance is crucial to getting more range out of battery-powered cars and the easiest way to do that is with teardrop shapes that minimize the cross-sectional area—but the resulting vehicle is far lower and less aggressive in your rear-view mirror. A shape with a lower nose and fewer blocky lines. Next time you see one on the street, look more closely at a Ford Mustang Mach-E, Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6, Nissan Ariya, Tesla Model Y, or Volkswagen ID.4. All are crossovers, but none are remotely similar in shape to, say, a Subaru Forester or Ford Bronco Sport. Their looks are kinder. Gentler. You have aerodynamics to thank for this: its effect on electric vehicles will likely reverse that trend of SUVs growing bigger and meaner with each new generation. A History of Light Trucks and Bringing Safety Up to Snuff The original reason SUVs were sold was largely specious: A higher, heavier, truckier vehicle was widely assumed to be “safer,” and auto companies did nothing to dispel that concept, even though it largely isn’t true. In part that was because, in the 1980s and 1990s, SUVs fell into the “light truck” category originally intended only for pickup trucks and things like the Chevy Suburban—meaning they had to meet less stringent safety and emission requirements. Within the decade from 1990 to 2000, the safety deficiencies of truck-based SUVs came to light. They were taller, heavier vehicles than the pickup trucks the earliest models were based on. (If you want a fuller history, the whole story is covered at length by Keith Bradsher in his 2002 book, High and Mighty: SUVs—The World’s Most Dangerous Vehicles and How They Got That Way.) By 2000, things like the massive recall of Firestone tires involved in Ford Explorer rollovers had convinced the public it wanted safer SUVs.

Ford A 2000 Ford Explorer

Perhaps to alleviate some of that confusion, the auto industry developed the phrase “crossover utility vehicle” to denote a vehicle like an SUV but that was based on a unibody passenger-car platform. (It’s still not clear that car buyers understand what a “crossover” is, or how it differs from a “real” SUV.) These days, no compact crossovers use body-on-frame truck underpinnings, and only a few mid-sized ones do. Even full-size SUVs like the Chevy Tahoe and Suburban, Ford Expedition, and Jeep Grand Wagoneer use modified truck chassis with independent rear suspension to improve their ride and handling. And these days, buyers demand—and makers supply—the same top safety ratings on utility vehicles they have long required in cars. But there’s no question SUVs of all sizes have soared in popularity—not just in North America but globally. Recent data from the International Energy Agency notes SUVs are on track to account for a whopping 45 percent of global sales this year. Luckily, EV sales are also increasing fast enough that the additional fuel burned by SUVs over conventional passenger cars is almost offset.

Stellantis 2022 Grand Wagoneer

The SUV-sized EVs do and will meet those same safety standards. Because many are technological halo cars for their makers, they’re often fitted with the most advanced technology and active-safety features on offer. So, crash safety probably won’t be an issue. And alarmist headlines aside, battery fires show little sign of being a risk either. The real question is whether buyers will see these electric vehicles as SUVs or utility vehicles at all. Lower, Sleeker, More Confusing Nearly all EVs are lower and sleeker than almost anything sold as an SUV to date. They need to be. Because wind resistance is proportional to the square of the car’s speed, you use five times as much energy to travel at 70 mph as you do at 30 mph. But because gasoline cars waste roughly three-quarters of their energy in heat and noise, that increase only comes from the 25 percent of the fuel used to propel the car forward, so the change in fuel efficiency is much smaller. EVs regenerate energy to recharge the battery when they slow down (which no gasoline car does), so they’re more efficient at lower speeds than at higher ones—the reverse of gasoline cars.

Kristen Lee