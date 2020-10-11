When it comes to the future of electric vehicles, should automakers worry less about batteries and drivetrains and more about what gets built right on top of them? Israeli startup REE Automotive thinks so. It has now prototyped a range of heavy-duty skateboard-style beds capable of carrying up to 7 tons for car and van designers to add their own ideas on top of.

One of the fun things about electric motors is that they’re really small and don’t need to aspirate, so you can put them in all kinds of weird configurations. The toy industry has been doing this for decades and the rise of using the word e-mobility with a straight face has seen a plethora of skateboards, scooters and weird gyroscopic balance wheels take advantage of the same concept.

Cars, though, we tend to keep roughly to the same shape. Barring out-there Batmobile projects like the Ariel Hipercar or maybe Toyota’s own modular, mobile expo-slash-food-van concept, the shape of cars has basically turned out to be pretty popular for basically getting the job done.

That may change with the advent of mass-produced EVs. While General Motors has played with the idea of an electric skateboard platform for decades now, REE is taking the concept and really running with it. There are still four wheels, driven by individual motors called REEcorners just to emphasize they’re at the expected points on the vehicle. But everything that drives it is contained in the flat platform.