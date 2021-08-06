Looks Like the 2022 Subaru Forester Will Also Get an Off-Road Wilderness Trim

Subarus are cool, and they're even cooler with a little bit of lift. That's objectively true, unless you prefer them to be lowered, of course, but there are whole clubs dedicated to off-roading Subies. The car company knows this and has decided to cut out the middleman with its Wilderness trim, which was first added to the Outback wagon. It's coming to another model soon, and it looks like that'll be the Forester.

Assuming the upgrades will be the same as they are on the Outback, we're looking at a factory lift, taller all-terrain tires, black plastic cladding and—get this—LED fog lights. That's not set in stone, nor is it far-fetched seeing as every Subaru owner I've ever talked to loves those features. The Forester is pretty adventure-ready as it is, and the Wilderness get-up should make it even more so.