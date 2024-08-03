Australian Police Add Fleet of 155-MPH Subaru WRX Pursuit Cars

Australia’s Northern Territory (NT) is switching to symmetrical all-wheel drive for its new police fleet. The Northern Territory Police, Fire and Emergency Services (NTPFES) has been granted 13 new Subaru WRXs for its Traffic Police Unit. The first of these purpose-built Subaru patrol units debuted in the capital city of Darwin with the others to be distributed territory-wide in the coming weeks.

“I’m continuing to deliver on my common sense plan to improve community safety by ensuring that Police have the resources and support they need to do the job,” said Eva Lawler, Chief Minister of the Northern Territory, in a social media post.

Facebook / Eva Lawler MLA: Member for Drysdale

These aren’t off-the-shelf Subies, of course. The patrol cars are outfitted with emergency lights, a dual-battery system, a rifle mount with an electronic release, automatic license plate recognition software, advanced speed radar, and a lightbar with a messaging board. The police-spec WRXs can also reach speeds of up to 155 mph. The top speed of a pedestrian-spec WRX is 134 mph per Car and Driver. Officials said each police WRX cost the Australian equivalent of around $45,000 USD ($70,000 AUD). A new WRX RS in Australia starts at about $38,000 USD ($58,534 AUD).

“Designed by Police themselves, this latest edition to the Force’s arsenal of resources is another example of Police and the Lawler Labor Government working hand in hand to lower crime,” said Brent Potter, Minister for Police, in a press release. “These vehicles have been designed to have everything an officer could want or need to do their job efficiently and safely.”

The NT covers more than half a million square miles, making it the third-largest federal division in Australia. Even with the fleet update, it’s still a bit of, um, territory to cover. But the area is sparsely inhabited. More than half of the territory’s population lives in Darwin.

No additional information was provided regarding the WRX trim or what engine or other tech modifications were made. The new WRXs will replace Kia Stingers and Volkswagen Passats, which are being retired from the high-performance fleet. The unit will total 29 vehicles when the Subies are added. The Stingers themselves replaced the then-outgoing Holden Commodore SS. Kinda makes one wonder what vehicle(s) make up the other half of the police units. Perhaps it’s a sensible hot hatch like the Hyundai i30 N? Maybe.

Got tips? Send ’em to tips@thedrive.com