Australian Police Are Retiring Their Last Holden Commodores 

Historically, the vast majority of Australian police vehicles were built by Holden and Ford, with a smattering of Mitsubishis and Toyotas thrown in for color. The last 15 years saw all four automakers shut down their factories Down Under, however, and police have slowly been phasing out locally built models since then. Police in Melton, Victoria are following this trend, retiring the last Holden Commodore SS in the fleet.

Known as 'Thomas' to the local police, the Commodore was retired on November 30, having first been delivered in February 2018. The vehicle was a run-of-the-mill police car used for regular daily traffic patrols. It also saw use in bushfire-affected areas, and at border checkpoints established due to the pandemic.

The Holden Commodore SS was a popular choice for police vehicles, typically being the lowest model available with a V8 engine. As the final Australian-built Commodore, the VF Series II model featured a 6.2L LS3 V8 in SS trim, good for 408 horsepower and 420 lb-ft of torque. It was also available in the United States as the Chevrolet SS, selling in limited numbers. When the Elizabeth factory was shut down, it was phased out for the ZB Commodore in 2018, built by Opel in Germany. The Commodore nameplate would not live much longer, however, as Holden was declared dead two years later.