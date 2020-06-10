Cop on Dubai's New Hoverbike Absolutely Eats It in Crash

It's been repeatedly proven that we humans and our creations have enough trouble safely navigating two dimensions, let alone the three we must monitor while airborne. Our envy of birds has nevertheless driven us to take to the skies, where even the smallest mechanical malfunction can send us spiraling back down to the earth, as demonstrated in a recent video of a Dubai policeman crashing a hoverbike—hard.

Despite the best efforts of Dubai's hoverbike-riding police force to get the video removed from the internet, footage of an officer's failed test flight on a Russian-built hoverbike has begun to spread across social media. It depicts a member of the United Arab Emirates city's law enforcement taking flight on a Hoversurf S3 (basically a rideable quad-rotor drone) and reaching an altitude of about 100 feet before rapidly descending again, losing control, and impacting the ground, after which the hoverbike dangerously flips over the top of its operator.