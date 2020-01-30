Fake Ford Shelby Mustangs Seized From Defrauding Collector Up for Auction

Half a dozen "rare" Boss and Shelby Ford Mustangs are listed for sale right now in an online auction, and you might be able to buy them for pennies on the dollar. However—we recommend you stay away from them because they're actually fakes. The cars in question stand out in an Oklahoma classic car sale on the auction site Proxibid on behalf of the Pottowatomie County District Attorney. According to News 9, the DA seized six Mustangs from the estate of a lawyer named Kermit Milburn, who in 2016 was accused of trying to sell a fake Shelby Mustang at auction. Said car was identified by an earlier News 9 story as a 1969 Mustang Shelby fastback, whose VIN conspicuously matched that of a car whose whereabouts were known, and which wasn't for sale.

Proxibid

"Kermit Milburn was caught trying to sell one of these replica cars as an original at an auction," said Pottawatomie County DA Allan Grubb. "It's a serious crime because it involves lots of money." Lots of money reportedly meant somewhere in the six figures, and while Milburn was under investigation for fraud, he committed suicide at an Oklahoma City gun range in 2016. The DA confiscated six Mustangs from his estate, and the cars have been in storage since.

Proxibid 1970 Ford Mustang Roller: Shelby or not?