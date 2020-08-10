I’ve Been Having Too Much Fun to Bother Modifying My Car

If I had one piece of advice for car enthusiasts, it would be "try everything." Track days will teach you to look ahead and be safer on your boring commute. Road trips take you to places you've only ever dreamed about, often on new roads you've only read about on the internet. Off-roading teaches you to be more careful with where your tires are, lest you do something extra dumb. You could have a separate vehicle for everything you want to do, and for activities as different as autocross and rock crawling, that probably needs to happen. Yet there's something to be said for one vehicle that can do a large chunk of it, and for me, that's my daily driver: a 2010 Mitsubishi Lancer GTS.

Thomas Endesfelder Track day, bro.

When I got my car as a graduation gift, it looked a little high off the ground. I didn't want to slam it hellaflush-style, but I did entertain the idea of installing some nicer suspension parts that would naturally have a modest but functional drop. I was doing a lot of autocross at the time, and why not? But I didn't. I've barely touched the car except for more aggressive brake pads that can handle the heat of track use and some nice, grippy summer tires. Those are just consumables, though. The rest of the car is as stock as it rolled off the dealership lot, although a couple plastic underbody panels were left as sacrifices to the rallycross track. My usual rallycross beater broke one day, so I finished my runs with the Lancer. I had a blast and discovered that Dunlop ZIIIs are not good dirt tires. Who cares, though? It was fun. The Lancer's status as a reliable standby has become its best feature. As soon as it was out of its break-in period, it went on a race track. I bought a Porsche 944 race car because I wanted to go crapcan racing with it and thought I should go a little easier on my daily driver. Yet when the 944 is broken, the Lancer is usually still there, waiting to drive in funny-shaped circles at a track day. It's the reliable friend. Leaving it on stock suspension was a good call, too. Anyone who's ever heard drivers complain about bumps at Circuit of the Americas knows that Central Texas' shifting dirt isn't kind to paved race tracks.