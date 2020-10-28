Take Pandemic Baking to the Next Level With These Fantastic Car-Shaped Cookie Cutters

We all know at least one person who's spent this year diving face-first into bread making. I love bread as much as the next person, but the work to reward ratio is often a bit off. For those of us with less patience and more of a sweet tooth, cookies just do all of that better, and now you can bake your own car. Or someone else's car. Or a car you just like. (You get the idea.)

CarCookieCutters.com has a delightfully diverse selection of 3D-printed cookie cutters. Not only are they in the shape of popular rides, but they have some impressive little details, like nubby off-road tires on the Ford Bronco and the little side-mounted headlamps on the BMW Isetta. There are also logos and other recognizable parts from cars, including Jeep's heavily guarded grille design. You can even find cookie cutters for campers to pull behind your car cookies.

We've even tested them out—at least on the eating side. Car Bibles' editor Andrew Collins said that his wife used the site's International Harvester Scout cookie cutters for his birthday, and sure enough, the details survived baking.