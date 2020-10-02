My Car Turned 10 Today! What Do I Do With It Next?

Exactly 10 years ago today, I got my daily driver as a graduation present: a red 2010 Mitsubishi Lancer GTS. In that time, it has been absolutely impossible to kill—and not for lack of trying. Part of me wants to gun for million-mile hero status, and all of me wants to ship it to the Nürburgring. Point is, I've done enough oddball things with this car that I need to keep adding to the list. What should I do next?

So far, the Lancer has a pretty impressive list of accomplishments. It's rallycrossed, autocrossed and even done a local time trial. As soon as it was out of its break-in period, I took it on Harris Hill Raceway. When track days finally opened up at Circuit of the Americas, I ran the Lancer there, too. That's right: The most aggressively normal car on this website is the one that's been on a Formula One track. Go figure.