Here's How Much I've Spent to Keep My 1966 Ford Dump Truck on the Road for Six Months

In parts alone, I've spent $675 over the past six months, give or take. Throw in another $200 of friend-to-friend labor and that brings my total to $875, though I feel like the heartache it sometimes brings me is worth 10 times that. Had I relied on a shop that charges actual money for repairs, I'm sure my wallet would be a good deal lighter and my marriage, significantly more tense. Instead, it's strictly viewed as the price of doing business.

And don't even get me started on tow bills. That is, if my neighbors weren't kind enough to do it for free.

Really, it's not so bad—I just get attached to these things. Plus, there's no good way to calculate how much money it's saved me. We hauled around 60 loads of creek gravel with it at my family's campground this spring, which not only saved us from hiring someone else but also kept a ton of wear and tear off our tractors. Rather than moving rock one bucket at a time from one end of the property to the other, we could carry a hulking 15-20 bucketfuls each trip with the Ford. And for that, I'll always be thankful.

While I might not daily drive it (again) any time soon, I rarely hesitate to take it on an errand run. Unless it's raining—gotta get those wipers fixed.

Caleb Jacobs is Deputy News Editor at The Drive. He buys weird things, like a '66 Ford dump truck, a '65 Chevy school bus and a '63 International Loadstar. We can't seem to stop him from writing about them. Send him a note: caleb@thedrive.com