What New Car Are You Most Excited for in 2021?

2021 is just around the corner, and while saying goodbye to the gong show that's been 2020 is enough to warrant excitement on its own, there are quite a few upcoming automotive releases that have me wishing next year would come sooner. But I thought I'd ask you all about it first. Whether you're looking forward to seeing, buying, or just reading about it on the internet, what new car are you most excited about in 2021?

General Motors, meanwhile, is cooking up the GMC Hummer EV, a pair of Blackwing sport sedans for Cadillac, and more powerful versions of the Corvette. Over at Honda, the Japanese automaker will be introducing its new 2022 Acura MDX, a new Civic, and a Type S version of the new TLX that'll hopefully provide more of a punch.

There's also—if you can get over the grilles—the new BMW M3 and M4, Jeep's luxurious revival of the Grand Wagoneer name, the gorgeous Genesis GV70 compact crossover, and some new EVs like the Nissan Ariya and Audi's E-Tron GT.

So, which one of these near-future machines has got your blood pumping?

Got a tip? Send us a note: tips@thedrive.com