What New Car Are You Most Excited for in 2021?

2021 will bring us everything from new versions of the Porsche 911 GT3 to the Hummer and even a Honda Civic.

By Chris Tsui
Subaru

2021 is just around the corner, and while saying goodbye to the gong show that's been 2020 is enough to warrant excitement on its own, there are quite a few upcoming automotive releases that have me wishing next year would come sooner. But I thought I'd ask you all about it first. Whether you're looking forward to seeing, buying, or just reading about it on the internet, what new car are you most excited about in 2021? 

The stiffer, lower, and more powerful new 2022 Subaru BRZ and the almost-inevitably amazing 2021 Porsche 911 GT3 have our interest thoroughly piqued but there's a whole lot to get excited for outside of driver-focused, flat-engined, rear-drive sports coupes. Even though all three have been hit with mild pandemic-induced delays, Ford, for example, has three very different utility vehicles coming up that are all massively important in their own distinct ways: the new 2021 F-150 (and its confirmed Raptor variant), the all-electric Mustang Mach-E, and the newly revived Bronco.

GMC

General Motors, meanwhile, is cooking up the GMC Hummer EV, a pair of Blackwing sport sedans for Cadillac, and more powerful versions of the Corvette. Over at Honda, the Japanese automaker will be introducing its new 2022 Acura MDX, a new Civic, and a Type S version of the new TLX that'll hopefully provide more of a punch

There's also—if you can get over the grilles—the new BMW M3 and M4, Jeep's luxurious revival of the Grand Wagoneer name, the gorgeous Genesis GV70 compact crossover, and some new EVs like the Nissan Ariya and Audi's E-Tron GT.

So, which one of these near-future machines has got your blood pumping?

