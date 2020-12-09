2021 Ford F-150 Is Now on Dealer Lots and Production Can't Keep Up With Demand

Ford says the very first copies of the redesigned F-150 have already been sold to customers in the Midwest with "the number of retail orders placed at an all-time high," and Ford's got some numbers to back it up. "Customer sold orders are up over 210 percent from a year ago November, and dealer orders for stock are more than double the current production schedule," said Ford marketing and sales vice president Mark LaNeve.

The Ford F-150 is and has been for 38 consecutive years the single best-selling vehicle in America, and it doesn't sound like its winning streak will be broken anytime soon with the all-new 2021 truck. Despite it just arriving at dealerships this week and 2020 being 2020, early sales of the Blue Oval's ever-popular pickup are already, pardon the pun, picking up.

Naturally, with customers lined up and tripping over themselves to hand over cash in exchange for a shiny new half-ton, Ford dealers themselves are pretty psyched about things too. "I've been selling Fords for 28 years, and I've never seen my staff this excited about a vehicle launch," said Tim Hovik, owner of San Tan Ford in Phoenix.

Entering the nameplate's 14th(!) generation, the 2021 Ford F-150 will be the first F-150 to be offered with a hybrid powertrain with the battery serving double-duty as an onboard generator as well. It also introduces some nifty quality of life (QOL) enhancements like a gear shifter that folds away to allow for a completely flat work surface in between the front seats as well as a tailgate workbench with rulers, a mobile device holder, pencil holder, and cupholder.

Including destination, Ford's new F-150 starts at $30,635 for an option-less XL regular cab. Of course, expect quite to pay quite a bit more for the more commonly-purchased versions most would actually want though.

