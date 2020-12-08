Hagerty’s List of ‘Bull Market’ Classic Cars to Buy in 2021 Has Some…Interesting Choices

For the last few years, classic car insurer-slash-media outlet Hagerty has released lists of bull market cars which it says can "help enthusiasts get their cake and maybe eat it, too." In other words, buy something good on the cheap, and maybe watch it rise in value—not a bad way to shop for a car. That said, the data Hagerty has at its disposal predicts some unexpected collector pieces to take a price hike in the near future. Maybe the thick of a pandemic is the right time to buy a Ferrari Testarossa after all? There are, of course, more affordable options than Italian exotics. There are also more expensive cars on this list, such as the Lexus LFA. We'll talk about it in-depth shortly but for now, here's the rundown: Hagerty's 2021 Bull Market List 2011–12 Lexus LFA 2006–10 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT8 1984–91 Ferrari Testarossa 2005-17 Aston Martin V8 Vantage 1964–70 Honda S600/S800 1980–91 Volkswagen Vanagon Westfalia 2005–06 Ford GT 2000–06 Audi TT Quattro Coupe 1948–54 Jaguar XK 120 1993–97 Toyota Land Cruiser FZJ80

Audi via NetCarShow 2001 Audi TT Coupe

Let's start by pointing out the two cars that are without question on the money. The 80-Series Toyota Land Cruiser is at the right age to appreciate and going by trends on Bring a Trailer, their prices have begun an upward creep these last couple of years. As for the Audi TT, they have a straightforward design that'll age well, they're reasonably nice to drive, and they're worth pennies these days. If there were a top pick on the list, this'd be it. These calls are kept company by a few seemingly strange selections with regard to classic cars. The Ferrari Testarossa had a moment years ago but seems to have cooled down again, and with 1980s revivalism seemingly past its peak, it's hard to see it having a third hurrah. Though a slower burn, Wasserboxer-powered VW Vanagon Westfalias kind of leaped in price years ago, and they aren't as affordable as their Eurovan successors. The XK 120 has no obvious reason to catch speculators' attention in 2021, and the only way the Honda S600/S800 will get lift again is if frustrated S2000 hopefuls scoop them up for K-Series swaps (please don't).

Ford 2006 Ford GT