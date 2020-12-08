Hagerty’s List of ‘Bull Market’ Classic Cars to Buy in 2021 Has Some…Interesting Choices
Real-world data (usually) doesn't lie.
For the last few years, classic car insurer-slash-media outlet Hagerty has released lists of bull market cars which it says can "help enthusiasts get their cake and maybe eat it, too." In other words, buy something good on the cheap, and maybe watch it rise in value—not a bad way to shop for a car. That said, the data Hagerty has at its disposal predicts some unexpected collector pieces to take a price hike in the near future. Maybe the thick of a pandemic is the right time to buy a Ferrari Testarossa after all?
There are, of course, more affordable options than Italian exotics. There are also more expensive cars on this list, such as the Lexus LFA. We'll talk about it in-depth shortly but for now, here's the rundown:
Hagerty's 2021 Bull Market List
- 2011–12 Lexus LFA
- 2006–10 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT8
- 1984–91 Ferrari Testarossa
- 2005-17 Aston Martin V8 Vantage
- 1964–70 Honda S600/S800
- 1980–91 Volkswagen Vanagon Westfalia
- 2005–06 Ford GT
- 2000–06 Audi TT Quattro Coupe
- 1948–54 Jaguar XK 120
- 1993–97 Toyota Land Cruiser FZJ80
Let's start by pointing out the two cars that are without question on the money. The 80-Series Toyota Land Cruiser is at the right age to appreciate and going by trends on Bring a Trailer, their prices have begun an upward creep these last couple of years. As for the Audi TT, they have a straightforward design that'll age well, they're reasonably nice to drive, and they're worth pennies these days. If there were a top pick on the list, this'd be it.
These calls are kept company by a few seemingly strange selections with regard to classic cars. The Ferrari Testarossa had a moment years ago but seems to have cooled down again, and with 1980s revivalism seemingly past its peak, it's hard to see it having a third hurrah. Though a slower burn, Wasserboxer-powered VW Vanagon Westfalias kind of leaped in price years ago, and they aren't as affordable as their Eurovan successors. The XK 120 has no obvious reason to catch speculators' attention in 2021, and the only way the Honda S600/S800 will get lift again is if frustrated S2000 hopefuls scoop them up for K-Series swaps (please don't).
In light of performance engines downsizing and becoming almost invariably turbocharged, many of their mid-2000s and onward picks make clear sense, being higher-displacement, mostly naturally aspirated performance models. The coming Dodge Durango Hellcat could lead value-seekers to buy into old Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT8s, and as more Ford GTs come off their no-sale agreements, deep-pocketed shoppers may test its 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 only to find the last model's supercharged V8 more to their taste.
This fascination with noise and natural aspiration is, from what we can tell, the main reason people are supposedly buying into these items. That'd surely explain the Lexus LFA and Aston Martin V8 Vantage, both of whose best features may be their exhaust notes. As for why 2021 of all years is the time to buy either of these, it's not so clear—maybe more will hit the market as owners struggle to recover from this recession, briefly dragging their depreciation curves downward. And with V8 Vantages already hovering just above $40,000, the prospect of one for less money than your average new car is suddenly tantalizing.
Got a tip? Send us a note: tips@thedrive.com
- RELATEDLunaz Is Building 50 Electric Classic Range Rover Restomods for $322,000It will also offer roofless variants that were first seen in a James Bond movie.READ NOW
- RELATEDThe Classic 24 at Daytona Shows How to Do a 24-Hour Race in Just Four HoursRunning classic race cars—and classic drivers—for a full 24-hour race is impossible. Here's how they make it work.READ NOW
- RELATEDSpecial Delivery: This Vintage Step Van Overlander Is a Ford F-150 UnderneathIt's nicknamed Chris Farley, and yes, you can live in this van down by the river.READ NOW