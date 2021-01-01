What Car Stuff Do You Want to Happen in 2021?

Congratulations. You did it. You survived 2020 and 2021 is officially upon us. While I suspect getting back to some semblance of "normal" within the next 12 months is on most people's wishlists, I am wondering what you folks are hoping to see from the new year, car-wise. It could be anything to do with cars!

Maybe you're hoping for a new model to finally show its face. Maybe, for the sake of the environment, you're hoping for better electric car tech. Or perhaps you're optimistically crossing your fingers for a surprise manual transmission renaissance in which every new car on sale is legally obligated to have one, and all new drivers must take their driving tests with three pedals. Or maybe you just want get that project car out of the project phase and finally be able to introduce it to people as just "your car."