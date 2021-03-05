Did You Know the Original Ford Explorer Was a Mid-Engined Pickup Truck With a Tent?

The Ford Explorer is one of its best-established nameplates, having been around in SUV form since 1990. But Ford's first use of the Explorer name on a standalone model dates back further—all the way back to the 1970s—when Ford tried to ride the hype of a popular custom Dodge truck but couldn't capture the same magic.

Said Dodge was called the Deora, an A100 van-based custom vehicle with a low, sleek cab and a long bed. So popular was the Deora that Mattel recreated it in die-cast as one of its 16 original Hot Wheels, an honor that the highly competitive late-1960s Ford no doubt wanted for itself. And so, the Blue Oval set out to do a Deora derivative of its own, which it positioned as a possible variant of the F-series.