Converting a Hemi V8-Powered Dodge Charger Into a Truck Is the Right Thing to Do

Now that Jeep has the Gladiator and Ram might possibly, maybe bring back the Dakota, Stellantis has only one hole in its U.S. truck lineup: The ute. Car-based trucks aren't unfamiliar to us Americans—we once were offered a choice between the Ford Ranchero, Chevrolet El Camino, and Dodge Rampage. But arriving during the ute's dying days, after the Ranchero had already kicked it, the Rampage was doomed to swim upstream even if it hadn't been a disappointing, front-drive relative of the Plymouth Horizon. It wasn't the rear-drive tire toaster its name suggested, but such a Dodge ute is no fantasy because someone has used a Charger to create the Mopar ute the world has always needed.

This Chargero, if you will, was assembled from a 2006 Charger R/T and a ute kit supplied by Smyth Performance, a name you may know from those VW Jetta pickups. Its conversion involved reinforcing the car's unibody to fit the kit's corrugated aluminum bed, which this car's seller on Bring a Trailer says can support an 800-pound payload—plenty for a light-duty sport truck.