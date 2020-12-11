2021 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody Review: If It Ain't Broke, Just Add 797 HP

That the 2021 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody (phew) exists is the most remarkable thing about it, and there are a lot of remarkable things here. But in the middle of a pandemic and even aside from that, one of the most miserable years many of us can remember, Dodge trots out a 797-horsepower version of a car that also happens to perform commendable duty as a taxicab and a police cruiser .

Let's get the price out of the way first: $78,595, plus $1,495 shipping, brings the total to $80,090, or about $50,000 more than a base V-6 Charger, and even that vehicle is good-looking and fun to drive. No other car has this kind of a spread, and gets it right at both ends. Of course, it would be criminal if they didn't—there are still memories of Daimler-Chrysler under this body, having been in service for 15 years. But Dodge keeps making it and its platform-mate, the Challenger, better, because what's the alternative? Chrysler has no money for an all-new car, unless it was based on an Alfa-Romeo platform, and no one wants that, least of all Alfa. In a segment where sales are tanking, Charger sales are up, and the Challenger is holding its own.

God bless—sorry, already went there.

2021 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody, By The Numbers

Base price (as tested): $78,575 ($80,020)

$78,575 ($80,020) Powertrain: 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 | 8-speed automatic transmission | rear-wheel drive

6.2-liter supercharged V-8 | 8-speed automatic transmission | rear-wheel drive Horsepower: 797 at 6,300 rpm

797 at 6,300 rpm Torque: 707 lb-ft at 4,500 rpm

707 lb-ft at 4,500 rpm EPA Fuel Economy: 12 mpg city | 21 highway

12 mpg city | 21 highway Cargo Space: 16.5 cubic feet

16.5 cubic feet Curb Weight: 4,610 pounds

4,610 pounds Quick Take: Quit your griping about how "I have to buy a family car but there are no fun ones left out there."

The Charger's Still Got It

Driving the Redeye on a racetrack, alongside an instructor who just says, "Don't hurt me," is evangelical. It makes you want to speak in tongues: Vrooma, vrooma, vrooma. Yes, it was fun driving the Dodge Challenger Demon on the drag strip, but with drag radial tires, it didn't handle particularly well on dry pavement, and in the rain—a friend had one and insisted on driving it daily, drag radials intact, and ended up in a field more than once. The wide-body (3.5 inches wide-bodier) Redeye basically has the Demon's tune on the engine, hence the bump up from the 717 horses of the regular Hellcat.