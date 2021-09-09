The 2022 Chevy Silverado’s New Interior Is a Massive Leap Over the Current Truck

The highest Silverado trim also gets one of the updated truck's most exciting features—GM's Super Cruise driving-assist system. And with help from a slew of cameras, you can hook up a trailer to the new Silverado High Country and haul it down the highway hands-free. We've driven a GMC Sierra with this tech and it's seriously impressive. Super Cruise is great without having to haul anything around, as well.

Other available features include GM's nifty camera display that's integrated into the rearview mirror. There's also a heads-up display to present essential information to the driver right on the windshield, and a reconfigurable digital instrument cluster that measures a 12.3 inches across.

As previously mentioned, the current-gen Silverado should've had an interior similar to this when it debuted a few years back. However, the truck was allegedly rushed to production in order to compete with the Ram and Ford trucks debuting at that time. Now, the Silverado is entering its true form, at least for higher trims.

The WT, Custom, and Custom Trail Boss are still stuck with the old interior. However, considering the LT is not astronomically more expensive than those lower-end trucks, we expect a lot of folks will spend extra for the new look. That's not even mentioning the ZR2, of course, which gets its own custom-patterned upholstery and rugged-looking trim to boot.