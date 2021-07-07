Ram 1500 G/T Pack: The New Mild-Hybrid Street Truck

Finally, a cold-end exhaust system projects only the nicest sounds out the dual pipes that should definitely be re-routed to exit just in front of the rear passenger wheel. It seemed to work for people in the past, and I wouldn't knock you for trying it.
Pricing for the Ram 1500 Laramie G/T Package starts at $57,175 including destination, while the Rebel variant is a bit cheaper at $57,070. It only goes up from there once you add other options like available four-wheel drive, so don't expect to buy one of these for less than you could build a V8 Dakota from yesteryear. Then again, that Dakota probably doesn't have leather seats...or a 48-volt hybrid system...
