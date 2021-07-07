Ram 1500 G/T Pack: The New Mild-Hybrid Street Truck

The late '90s and early '00s street truck fad was great; I miss it. There are still high-performance pickups, of course, though they're Baja blasters instead of pavement pounders. Cheesy alliteration aside, there are plenty of folks out there who want to see more muscle trucks on the road—and apparently, some of them work at Ram.

That's what the company's new G/T Package will have you thinking, what with its factory cold air intake and sport exhaust. It also ditches that much-maligned dial transmission shifter for a more traditional console-mounted lever with paddles behind the steering wheel. If you can't have a manual, you might as well have those.