The original Lightning was a gasoline-fueled performance version of the 1993 F-150 pickup, and there's one available for sale today at a pretty reasonable price if internal combustion is more your speed. Yes, it's a "barn find," so it's far from perfect, but there are some bright spots here.

Electric cars aren't everybody's thing; heck, the vast majority of cars on the road are powered by internal combustions engines and will be for a while. Ford's new electric F-150 is bound to tip the scales a bit, but if you're interested in a non-electric performance truck bearing the same name, well, Ford isn't pulling the Lightning moniker out of thin air.

The truck is for sale on Facebook Marketplace, but it was dug up by the crew at Barn Finds. It's been driven 135,000 miles and it's got some paint issues, but according to the seller it's all still there. You can see many of the "Lightning" graphics on the truck are a bit faded after nearly 30 years, and it looks like there might've been water dripping on the hood for a while as well.

All first-generation Lightnings were powered by a 240-horsepower, 351-cubic-inch IV8 mated to a heavy-duty four-speed automatic transmission. The trucks also got a revised chassis with changes made to the suspension and the frame, as well as a limited-slip rear end with 4.10 gears. This Lightning is located near the ocean in Atlantic City, New Jersey, so let's hope most of that frame is still there.