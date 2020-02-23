Watching This Isuzu Tread Water Up to Its Windshield Will Stress You Out

The United Kingdom has been pelted with rain and flooding for the better part of three weeks, thanks in large part to the touchdown of Storm Ciara. Locals have lost their homes, businesses, and livelihoods due to the constant downpours, which are only just starting to ease up. While the U.K. government's poor preparation for the weather has been criticized, citizens are still having to complete their everyday tasks amidst the deluge—part of that, apparently, is driving where it doesn't seem possible just to deliver supplies.

A Facebook video of a stock Isuzu Trooper has gone viral as it takes on what looks to be a road underneath several feet of roaring water. However, as the crew of people continues on, they're forced to ford through the impromptu river which submerges the humble SUV's hood and even goes halfway up its windshield.