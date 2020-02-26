Florida Supercar Fools Blocked The Keys’ Only Highway to Take This Awful Picture

While money can buy fancy clothes, big houses, and expensive cars, it most certainly can't buy common sense. A group of supercar owners in Florida have sparked a police investigation after a video of nearly two dozen high-end vehicles obstructing traffic on a core Florida highway surfaced on social media over the weekend. Why, exactly? To document their disregard for the law with a full-on photoshoot—the sad result of which is embedded below. The Facebook video, which can be seen below, shows a number of supercars and luxury SUVs stopping traffic in the northbound lane of Florida's U.S. 1 on Saturday on the 18-mile stretch that links mainland Florida with the Florida Keys. In total, we spotted 21 extravagant autos—this includes a slew of Lamborghini Huracans, a Lamborghini Aventador SV, a McLaren 570s, two McLaren 720s, a Range Rover Sport SVR, and at least a couple Lamborghini Uruses.

Many of the vehicles had their doors propped open and the drivers were taking photos of the debacle, completely ignoring the mess of hundreds of aggravated commuters, vacationers, and Keys residents stopped behind them. Not only is the Overseas Highway the main route off the islands, it's predominantly one lane in either direction through this stretch, so even the slightest interruption to the flow of traffic can cause a pretty significant jam

via bossmansvj (Instagram)