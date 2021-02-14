Japan’s Famed Ebisu Circuit Caught in Destructive Landslide Following 7.3 Magnitude Earthquake

At 11:07 p.m. local time Saturday night in Japan, a 7.3 magnitude earthquake shook the seafloor just off the northeast coast of the country. The effects rippled all the way down to Tokyo, hours away. And in its path, one of the world’s best drifting tracks sustained significant damage at Ebisu Circuit. The earthquake triggered landslides around the region, collapsing highways and obscuring roadways. At Ebisu Circuit, photos of the destruction show giant swaths of the track broken and covered with dirt and mud, and the cleanup will be extensive.

In the mountains of northern Japan, Ebisu Circuit is a complex of seven tracks and two skid pads with a maze of elevation changes and sharp curves. Well-loved by drivers around the world, the Ebisu was designed by pioneer drift driver Nobushige Kumakubo. Three times a year, this spectacular venue opens its gates for a day and a half for Matsuri, a no-holds-barred event for anyone who wants to join the fun. Interestingly, Ebisu Circuit is combined with a Tōhoku Safari Park, where lions, tigers, monkeys, bears, and more are caged near the tracks.