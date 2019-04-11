Buy This Street-Legal NASCAR and Live Your Ricky Bobby Fantasy

Car enthusiasts talk a big game, boastful about the pain and agony they’d endure to daily drive a race car, yet precious few ever find themselves in the position to do so. Well, for those waiting for their moment, it's time to put your money where your mouth is and snag this 2003 street-legal NASCAR, due to cross the Barrett-Jackson auction block in Palm Beach this weekend.

Sitting atop a Joe Gibbs NASCAR chassis, it was originally bodied as a Chevrolet. The Ford body was attached when the current owner had Magic Customs Inc, of Brook Park, Ohio perform a full restoration and the street-legal conversion process. Underneath the hood pins sits a carbureted 418 cubic-inch V8 connected to a Richmond Super T10 four-speed manual transmission—exactly like you’d find in the original. However, the clutch and gearing have been modified for better performance at the lower speeds of a public street.