Toyota Tundra Trying to Cut People off in Traffic Immediately Gets Rear-Ended by Ford F-150

As a result of the impact, the F-150 is sent into the concrete barrier and propelled upward. At one point in the video, the truck's passenger-side wheels can be seen freely in the air and its under-bed mounted spare tire is facing the camera. The driver of the Ford is certainly lucky that the pickup wasn't sent into oncoming traffic or flipped over onto its roof.

Regardless, the Tundra was likely in the wrong for entering the HOV lane improperly; a feat which must only be done at a designated entrance. In many states, the use of HOV lanes is regulated to promote positive mobility trends. In Texas, the department of transportation restricts use of the HOV lanes to passenger cars and pickup trucks (with a gross weight capacity of under five tons) carrying two or more people, as well as vans, buses, motorcycles, and emergency vehicles.

Fortunately, it doesn't appear that either driver sustained serious injuries, though both trucks appear to have suffered a considerable amount of damage. Perhaps the Tundra driver will think twice the next time they are stuck in traffic.