Wild Video Shows Ford Ranger Drifting Out of Control, Crashing Into Cars on LA Streets

A wild video shows an out-of-control Ford Ranger driver slamming into parked cars and burning rubber in a crowded intersection. According to FOX 11, no injuries to innocent bystanders were reported, but the reckless driver left a hefty trail of destruction. The driver of the Ford Ranger, 75-year-old Jose Landazure, allegedly lost control of his pickup on Sunday afternoon in Huntington Park, California. Video captured by bystanders and a nearby security camera show the pickup careening out of control, crashing into multiple parked vehicles and speeding through an intersection.

Bystanders begin filming immediately after the Ranger rear-ends a white Ford Escape. Following the initial crash, it continues spinning its tires and spewing white smoke from the burning rubber until the driver throws it in reverse. The Ranger immediately slingshots backward in an uncontrolled U-turn and strikes multiple vehicles in a nearby parking lot. Shortly thereafter, the truck once again lurches forward and plows into the Escape, but this time with enough force to send it hopping over the curb. This was finally enough to stop the Ranger in its tracks. In total, police say that four vehicles were struck by the out-of-control pickup.