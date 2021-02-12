What's the Sketchiest Car Repair You've Ever Come Across?

We've all been there—three stupid miles from home, by the side of the road, having used all our AAA tows. Times like these can require taking creative shortcuts, often involving a worrying number of zip ties and a quiet prayer. Some people, of course, take this slapdash approach to repairs even when not pressed for time, fixing things in a way to make even the mechanically uninclined nervous. So today, we'd like to ask: What's the sketchiest car repair you've ever seen?

James Gilboy Rustacular Nissan Sentra

It might come as a surprise, but the worst repair I've personally seen was not at the 24 Hours of Lemons. Those cars need to be controllable on a track. Nor was it the Nissan Sentra above, whose owner appears to have fashioned a new, bare-metal body for their Nissan Sentra following a hailstorm. Rather, it has to have been a hacked-together semi-truck, one pulled over by Australian authorities just over a year ago. During an inspection of the truck's suspension, it was found that its leaf springs were bound to a tie rod with some wire, their bracket having seemingly sheared off due to rust.